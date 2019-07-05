Zilla Parishad chairpersons sworn in

Twenty-eight of the 32 Zilla Parishad (ZP) Councils along with their chairpersons and vice-chairpersons assumed office in the State on Friday. They were administered oath of office by the respective District Collectors. However, the newly-elected councils in the remaining four Zilla Parishads – Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and Mulug – have to wait till August 5 to take over as the term of the erstwhile Khammam ZP Council, which now spreads over fully or partly in these four districts, is scheduled to expire on August 4.

ADILABAD Special Correspondent adds: Chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of Zilla Parishads in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal districts, which constitute former composite Adilabad district, were sworn in on Friday amid cheers. All of them belong to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The swearing-in of vice-chairperson at K.B. Asifabad ZP did not take place since Koneru Krishna, the Kagaznagar ZPTC member who was elected to the post, had submitted resignation following his involvement in the recent attack on forest officials in Sarasala village.

In Adilabad, Collector D. Divya administered oath to Rathod Janardhan as the chairperson and Are Rajanna as vice-chairperson.

In K.B. Asifabad, Collector Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu administered the oath of office to Koval Laxmi, and in Mancherial, Collector Bharati Hollikeri administered the oath to chairperson Nallala Bhagyalaxmi and vice-chairperson Thongala Satyanarayana.

In Nirmal, Collector M. Prashanthi administered the oath to Koripalli Vijayalaxmi and vice-chairperson Bashetti Sagarbai.

KARIMNAGAR Special Correspondent adds: Kanumalla Vijaya assumed charge as the new Zilla Parishad chairperson in Karimnagar on Friday in the presence of Minister for Health Eatala Rajender, party legislators and others.

Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad administered oath to all the elected ZPTC members, including vice-chairman Perala Gopal Rao and co-option members, at ZP Conference Hall.

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Nyalakonda Aruna assumed charge as the ZP chairperson in Rajanna-Sircilla district in the presence of Vemulawada legislator Ch. Ramesh Babu, TSCAB Chairman K. Ravinder, Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar and others. Siddam Venu was appointed the vice-chairman.

PEDDAPALLI: Former legislator Putta Madhukar assumed charge as the ZP chairman in Peddapalli district on Friday, while Mandiga Renuka took charge as the vice-chairperson.

Collector A. Sridevasena administered oath to all the ZPTC members and co-option members.

JAGTIAL: Dava Vasantha took charge as the new ZP chairperson and Vaddineni Haricharan as the vice-chairman in Jagtial district on Friday in the presence of Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar, legislators M. Sanjeev Kumar and K. Vidyasagar Rao. Collector A. Sharath administered oath to all the ZPTC members.

NIZAMABAD Special Correspondent adds: ZP chairperson Dadannagari Vithal Rao, who assumed office on Friday, thanked everyone for giving him a chance to serve people. Vice-chairperson Rajitha Yadav and other ZPTC members were sworn in by Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao.