Zemoso to double headcount by 2022

HYDERABAD

05 October 2021 20:09 IST

Zemoso, a firm that helps customers build digital products, plans to double its headcount to 600 by 2022.

It currently employs 300 people at its facilities in Hyderabad and Dallas, U.S, Zemoso said while also announcing plans to hire 2,000 additional workforce by 2023. Zemoso’s core team consists of deep product expertise in taking products from idea to scale, it said in a release on Monday.

CEO Satish Madhira said “we are growing geographically one at a time. Our next expansion is in Canada where we have incorporated an ofﬁce in Waterloo. Over the next nine months, we will begin operations in Europe. We are also actively looking to expand our presence in Latin America.”

The firm said it has launched an initiative to help women who are on a work break to get back to work. “Our motive and focus to promote women at work is to bring gender diversity to our workplace. Our current men-women ratio is at 2.5:1, we actively invite women engineers who have taken a career break ranging from six months to under 6 years to get back to work with Zemoso,” Mr.Madhira said.