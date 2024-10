Senior Congress leader Zafar Zaveed has been re-elected as president of Nizam Club defeating Karuna Dundoo with a margin of 100 votes. The other members elected were D Srinivas and K.R. Ajoy Reddy (Joint Secretaries). The management committee members elected are Anil M. Patalay, Mir Osman Ali Khan, P. Shailaja Reddy, R. Rajeshwar Reddy, Suleiman Moinuddin and Surender Singh Makhija.

