Yuvraj Singh’s foundation donates 120 CCU beds to Nizamabad hospital

Collector Narayana Reddy handed over 120 critical care unit beds to the district hospital in Nizamabad on Wednesday. These beds were donated by cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s foundation.

Hyderabad

29 July 2021 20:40 IST

Move to reach out to rural areas of the district

The Government Medical College and General Hospital in Nizamabad has been equipped with 120 Critical Care Unit (CCU) beds by the ‘YouWeCan’ Foundation run by cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The city was chosen precisely to reach out to rural areas of the district.

Shabnam Singh, Yuvraj Singh’s mother and chairperson of the foundation said that Nizamabad was chosen after a comprehensive need assessment in Telangana. “We realised that Hyderabad had received a lot of support while Nizamabad needed support because GMC Nizamabad serves several rural districts in the region,” she said.

The foundation has installed over 400 critical care beds across India till now and is in the process of installing an additional 300 critical care beds while the objective is to install over 1,000 critical care beds. These will be mostly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities after assessing the cases till date and the current bed capacity of the hospitals.

She said that with the financial support from Accenture, the foundation was able to provide a variety of medical equipment such as BiPAP machines, ICU ventilators, patient monitors, crash carts and oxygen cylinders to the Nizamabad hospital.

The facility was inaugurated virtually by Yuvraj Singh in the presence of Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali, delegates from Accenture and the hospital. Mr. Singh said that after witnessing the unprecedented crisis and loss of life all around as well as going through a personal loss, he felt the need to step up support to healthcare providers and frontline workers.