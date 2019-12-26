Yuletide vibe at airport

The glitter of Christmas touched the GMR Hyderabad International Airport right from the approach road to departure and arrival terminals, check-in and baggage belt areas.

A giant 25-foot Santa greeted passengers ‘bon voyage’ at the departure ramp of the domestic terminal.

The decorations which are placed at the airport are made of reusable PVC pipes, plant and tree branches, rubber tube ABD tyres, gunny bags, bamboo, cane, paper cones, reusable plastic, a release said.

The Christmas tree, which is placed at the domestic check-in area, was also made of reusable PVC pipes and tree branches and decorated with plastic glitter balls and placed on a wooden platform with re-cycled plastic fencing.

The artistic installation which stands at the art gallery area has a quirky Christmas tree standing at 8 feet tall. It was a wobbly stack of black rubber tyres of varied sizes and decorated with a sprinkle of cotton snow and a Christmas wreath.

Bright coloured Christmas trees made of paper cones and saxophone playing Santa welcomed passengers waiting for their bags at the baggage belt areas.

The airport village at the arrivals welcomed passengers and visitors with the towering Christmas tree duo, one of which is hand crafted by cane baskets and stuck to a metal frame. The sleigh of Rudolf, the reindeer, at the same spot is filled with surprise gifts, teddy bears, candy canes which were all made of gunny bags.

To amplify the little joys of Christmas, an augmented reality screen was set up for revellers to shake a leg with Santa Claus.