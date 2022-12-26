ADVERTISEMENT

Yuletide spirit sweeps Karimnagar

December 26, 2022 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The celebrations began with midnight masses followed by carols and exchange of gifts in all churches in Karimnagar and elsewhere in the district.

The Hindu Bureau

People offering prayers on the occasion of Christmas at a Wesly Cathedral church in Karimnagar town. | Photo Credit: Thakur AjayPal Singh

Religious fervour and merriment marked Christmas celebrations across the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district on Sunday with devout offering special prayers in churches.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister G. Kamalakar took part in Christmas celebrations at CSI Wesley church in Karimnagar. Later, he inaugurated the “Blessing Gospel Ministries church” at the bypass road in the town.

Karimnagar Mayor Y. Sunil Rao was also present. Meanwhile, the devout participated in Christmas celebrations in large numbers at various churches across the old undivided Warangal, Adilabad and Khammam.

Related Topics

Telangana

