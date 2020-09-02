YSR will be in hearts of people forever, say Congress leaders

Congressmen paid rich tributes to Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary on Wednesday stating that his legacy will continue to inspire Congress workers and his contribution to the development of combined Andhra Pradesh will never be forgotten.

Former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, MLA T. Jagga Reddy, TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi, city Congress president Anjan Kumar Yadav and others paid floral tributes to Rajasekhara Reddy’s statue in Panjagutta and at Gandhi Bhavan remembering his services.

Mr. Jagga Reddy said the late Chief Minister will live in the hearts of poor people forever due to his schemes – Arogyasri and fee reimbursement for all sections. He brought corporate medicare to the doorsteps of the poor through the 108 and 104 ambulance services and free medicare at all corporate hospitals.

Those services are now diluted with the government not paying money to the hospitals and so is the fee reimbursement scheme, which is totally neglected. He said no one can snatch away his legacy from Congress as the late leader was a Congressman to the core and spent his entire life in the party. Former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah said he is proud to work in the Cabinet of Rajasekhara Reddy, who he said, was responsible for the infrastructure of Hyderabad. The airport, Outer Ring Road, PV Expressway and the Metro Rail are all his contributions to Hyderabad while the IT sector saw a huge fillip during the Congress regime.

Mr. Lakshmaiah also said during Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure 30 irrigation projects were started to utilise the assured Godavari and Krishna waters. He also started 500 MW power project in Bhupalapally for the first time in Telangana after 1947.

Mr. Mallu Ravi and TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayan Reddy said his popularity among masses is unmatched and his contribution to the development of Hyderabad is being enjoyed by the present rulers.