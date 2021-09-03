‘YSR was a Congress CM, Vijayamma should ask her children to follow their father’

HYDERABAD

03 September 2021 20:37 IST

The Telangana Congress has said that Vijayamma, widow of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, should ask her children to follow the path of their father and not betray the Congress that gave political life to YSR and made him the Chief Minister of united AP.

Senior TPCC vice-president G. Niranjan said at a press conference on Friday that as a mother, Vijayamma should have seen her children committed to the Congress. “The present political path taken by her children is nothing but torturing YSR’s soul,” he said.

Responding to the political utterances made by Vijayamma at the 12th death anniversary of YSR, he said that she should not forget the period of YSR as CM under Congress rule. “If Manmohan Singh had told her he had become the PM because of YSR, then she should also speak out how YSR became CM and at whose behest.”

On YSRTP chief Sharmila’s observations at the meeting, he said that she should realise that the people of Telangana have the strength and might to fight on their own to protect their interests, and no outsider was required.