YSR statue vandalised in Mahabubabad district

March 01, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A statue of former Chief Minister of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was vandalised by unidentified persons at Avuthapalli village in Peddavangara mandal of Mahabubabad district around Tuesday midnight.

The statue abutting the main road in the village was uprooted from its pedestal by miscreants. The police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the YSR Telangana party (YSRTP) local cadre on Wednesday morning.

Police said the statue was installed without permission at Avuthapalli on February 16 coinciding with the ‘Praja Prasthanam’ padayatra by YSRTP president Sharmila in the erstwhile composite Warangal district last month. The demolition of YSR’s statue evoked widespread condemnation from the YSRTP, with the party chief Ms Sharmila calling it as an “act of vandalism by the ruling BRS goons.”

In a statement, she alleged that the BRS cadre targeted the YSR statue at the behest of Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao.

“If you desecrate or demolish one statue, thousand statues will be installed in Palakurthi,” she said.

