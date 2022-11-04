YS Sharmila crosses 3000-km mark of Praja Prasthanam padayatra, flays TRS for “murder of democracy”

President of YSRTP YS Sharmila addressing a public meeting at Hajipur in Mancherial district on Friday marking completion of 3000 km of her Praja Prasthanam padayatra. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Alleging that the ruling TRS resorted to brazen murder of democracy in Thursday’s byelection to Munugode, YSR Telangana party founder Y S Sharmila on Friday charged TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with raising a hue and cry over the alleged failed plot by BJP to destabilize the TRS government by offering allurements to four TRS MLAs.

“Mr. Rao is resorting to double standards by keeping quiet on the TRS’s blatant attempts to weaken the Opposition parties by engineering defection of Congress MLAs into the ruling party in the past,” she charged alleging that it was like “the Devil quoting scriptures.”

Ms. Sharmila crossed the 3000 km mark of her ongoing State-wide padayatra titled ‘Praja Prasthanam’ at Hajipur in Mancherial district on Friday evening.

She along with her mother Vijayamma unveiled a pylon at the statue of her father, Late Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy, on the occasion.

Addressing a huge gathering at Hajipur near Mancherial, she came down heavily on the ruling TRS leadership for allegedly making a mockery of democracy by resorting to flagrant misuse of money power during the electioneering for the just-ended Munugode bypoll.

She alleged that the persons at the helm in the State earned notoriety for betraying the trust of people of Telangana and looting thousands of crores in the name of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. “Why should the TRS government pass an order prohibiting the CBI from investigating cases in Telangana in a clandestine manner,” she said adding, “If they are honest why should they get jittery over inquiry, if any, by the CBI.”

All sections of people including farmers, women and unemployed youth have been deceived by this corrupt and anti-farmer regime in the last eight years, she alleged, saying she was spearheading the foot march across the State against all odds to become voice of the distraught people hard hit by the TRS’s misrule and stand up for their cause.

My mission is to bring back the golden era of YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s five-year regime that saw landmark welfare schemes for all sections and ensure the welfare of people of Telangana, Ms Sharmila said amid huge applause from the gathering.

In an emotionally choked voice, Ms. Vijayamma said her daughter created a history of sorts by walking thousands of kilometres undeterred by heat or rain with a steely resolve by following the footsteps of her father for the cause of poor and downtrodden sections.