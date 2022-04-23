Youth’s death triggers tension in Ghanpur

He was summoned and allegedly ill-treated at police station

A 22-year-old youth of Ghanpur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, who consumed pesticide over ten days ago upset over being “summoned” to the local police station in connection with an altercation with a bike showroom owner, died while undergoing treatment at the MGM hospital in Warangal on Saturday.

The tragic death by suicide of the youth identified as Prashanth triggered mild tension in Ghanpur with the relatives of the deceased alleging that the youth took the extreme step unable to bear alleged ill-treatment meted out to him at the local police station, sources said.

The family members of the deceased are reportedly contemplating to file a complaint against those allegedly responsible for his suicide with the Mulugu district police as the spot (Bandarupally) where Prashanth consumed pesticide is located in the jurisdiction of a police station in the neighbouring district, sources added.

However, police sources denied the allegations of ill-treatment of Prashanth and said that the local police based on a complaint received on “Dial 100” network summoned him to the Ghanpur police station on April 11.

He was sent back after counselling as the matter was related to a petty quarrel between him and the owner of a bike showroom, police sources added.

Meanwhile, police stepped up vigil in Ghanpur to prevent untoward incidents.

(Roshini - suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000)