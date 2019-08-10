Youths clinging on to bus railings shock onlookers

Onlookers at the ESI bus stop were aghast when they saw some passengers sitting on the window railings of a moving TSRTC bus.

The issue came to light on Friday after a Twitter user, Suresh Reddy, tweeted photos and tagged official handles of TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, law and order and traffic police. The passengers were purportedly seen hanging onto a bus plying the 19 P - Borabanda to Mehdipatnam route. Mr. Reddy also claimed that the scene was very common.

When The Hindu contacted TSRTC officials, they said the issue has been brought to the attention of the Kukatpally depot manager to ensure such incidents do not occur in future.

“I have instructed my controllers to keep an eye on such passengers. There are ample buses on that route. Passengers, mostly students, should be mindful as hanging on to buses is more than just dangerous,” he said.

Other officials said that there are as many as 75 buses plying the route. “There is a bus from there every five or ten minutes. The route is identified as high density and there is student movement between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. We are urging passengers to be careful,” he said.