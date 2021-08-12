Youths booked for ‘nuisance’ on Durgam Cheruvu bridge

HYDERABAD

12 August 2021 01:14 IST

Three youths were booked for allegedly stopping on the Cable Stayed Bridge at Durgam Cheruvu and celebrating a birthday, Madhapur police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the youth reached the bridge late on Tuesday night to cut a birthday cake and hindered traffic. Their ‘nuisance’ was captured on CCTV cameras, police said.

A case was registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including one pertaining to negligence, Madhapur inspector said.

According to Cyberabad Traffic Police’s official Twitter handle, a similar incident was reported at around 11.57 p.m. on August 5 when six youths on two-wheelers, allegedly riding them rashly, stopped on the bridge.

One more succumbs

The LPG cylinder explosion in Dhoolpet on Tuesday claimed another life with Neeraj Singh succumbing. The explosion had killed 24-year-old Manav Singh on Tuesday. He was the son of Neeraj, who suffered 70% burns and died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday. Neeraj’s wife, who too was injured, is undergoing treatment and said to be stable.