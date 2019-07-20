Hyderabad

Youths behead man, surrender to police

Two youths allegedly decapitated a man and surrendered before the police along with the severed head here on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. at the Nampally mandal headquarters, where the victim was seen lying in a pool of blood.

According to information, Md. Imran, Md. Ghouse and Shaik Saddam belong to the same Nerellapalli village in the mandal and had been close associates at work in the neighbouring Yacharam mandal.

While the police did not disclose any reasons for the killing, it is suspected that Ghouse and Imran developed a grudge against Saddam over his affair with their cousin, whose husband passed away a year ago. He was warned of dire consequences, but continued the relationship, sources said.

The Nampally police recovered the torso of the victim and shifted it Devarakonda Area Hospital for post mortem.

