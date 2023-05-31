ADVERTISEMENT

Youth who robbed family at knifepoint held, ₹9.5 lakh cash recovered

May 31, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Jubilee Hills police have arrested one person who was involved in robbing ₹10 lakh by threatening a family in their own home.

The incident occured in the wee hours of May 12 when the victim, Navya was sleeping in her bedroom. The accused entered the bedroom and threatened her with a knife demanding ₹20 lakh cash. He then collected the phones of all the people in the house and put in on flight mode. At 9.45 a.m., the family arranged ₹8 lakh in cash and added ₹2 lakh, totalling ₹10 lakh cash. After collecting the money, the accused booked an Ola cab and fled the spot.

The victim and her mother then reached out to the police and filed a complaint. The accused has been identified as Patel Motiram Rajesh Yadav (26) working as a specialist customer care representative in Dell, Madhapur. The police recovered ₹9.5 lakh cash and a knife from the accused.

