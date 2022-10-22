Youth who brandished gun at filling station arrested 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 22, 2022 00:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bahadurpura police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the violence at the Indian Oil filling station near Devibagh temple on Monday.

Police said it was a toy gun that accused Mohammed Iftekhar Ahmed pointed at the filling station staff. Along with his associate Mohd. Yousuf, he later showed knives to threaten the staff, and vandalised the property there.

Iftekar had trespassed into the station and forcefully filled petrol worth ₹500 in his scooter, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Iftekhar, a taxi driver, and Yousuf, a worker at a filling station, always carried a knife or a toy gun with them for protection, to extort money from footpath vendors and shopkeepers of locality.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The accused persons are in the records of Humayun Nagar, Mailardevpally, Tappachabutra, Shahiyanathgunj, Manghalhut and Chaderghat police stations for various offences.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app