Youth who brandished gun at filling station arrested 

ADVERTISEMENT

Bahadurpura police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the violence at the Indian Oil filling station near Devibagh temple on Monday.

Police said it was a toy gun that accused Mohammed Iftekhar Ahmed pointed at the filling station staff. Along with his associate Mohd. Yousuf, he later showed knives to threaten the staff, and vandalised the property there.

Iftekar had trespassed into the station and forcefully filled petrol worth ₹500 in his scooter, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Iftekhar, a taxi driver, and Yousuf, a worker at a filling station, always carried a knife or a toy gun with them for protection, to extort money from footpath vendors and shopkeepers of locality.

The accused persons are in the records of Humayun Nagar, Mailardevpally, Tappachabutra, Shahiyanathgunj, Manghalhut and Chaderghat police stations for various offences.