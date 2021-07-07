Youth succumbs to burns in self-immolation attempt

Hyderabad

07 July 2021 21:55 IST

An 18-year-old man succumbed to burn injuries at Osmania General Hospital here on Wednesday.

The victim Bhugatha Kalyan Kumar (18) hailed from Paradesammapeta in East Godavari district. According to the police, Kalyan set himself on fire near a Telugu news channel office at Jubilee Hills check-post and soon he was shifted to OGH. “He doused himself with kerosene and set ablaze. He suffered third degree burns,” police said. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment and the body was shifted to OGH morgue for autopsy.

Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000

