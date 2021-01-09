Hyderabad

Youth stabs mother to death

A 50-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her son at their residence at Balkampet of SR Nagar on Saturday afternoon following a heated argument.

SR Nagar police said that the accused, B. Santosh, who was addicted to bad vices, lived with his mother Sangeeta. The mother-son duo had frequent altercations as Sangeeta was disappointed over his habits. He was not employed anywhere.

On Saturday afternoon too, Santosh picked up a fight with his mother and stabbed her with a kitchen knife, police said. A case was registered and he was taken into custody.

