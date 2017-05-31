Youth stabbed by unknown attackers in Khammam

A youth was attacked by three assailants leading to serious injuries in an agricultural field late on Tuesday evening at Kodumuru in Chintakani mandal.
The youth, identified as Shivakrishna, 24, hailing from Raghavapuram village, was stabbed in the neck by the miscreants who fled the scene after the incident. The police are yet to determine the motive behind the attack.
The relatives of the injured youth believe that he was attacked by family members of a girl from a neighbouring village whom Shivakrishna had befriended.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor