Hyderabad

Youth stabbed by unknown attackers in Khammam

A youth was attacked by three assailants leading to serious injuries in an agricultural field late on Tuesday evening at Kodumuru in Chintakani mandal.

The youth, identified as Shivakrishna, 24, hailing from Raghavapuram village, was stabbed in the neck by the miscreants who fled the scene after the incident. The police are yet to determine the motive behind the attack.

The relatives of the injured youth believe that he was attacked by family members of a girl from a neighbouring village whom Shivakrishna had befriended.

