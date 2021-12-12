Youth slips while taking selfies, succumbs to injuries

hyderabad

12 December 2021 19:25 IST

A 26-year-old youth who fell down from the historic Golconda Fort while taking selfies last Tuesday, died while undergoing treatment on Friday.

Golconda police said that the victim, S. Ranjith Kumar, a electrician from Chandurthi mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district along with his friend went to the fort and while taking selfies he slipped and suffered severe injuries. He was soon rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment where he died while undergoing treatment.

