Youth returning home after idol immersion dies in accident 

A 20-year-old youth, on the way back home after completing Ganesh idol immersion at Tank Bund, died after coming under the wheels of a truck in Abids Road police station limits in the early hours of Saturday.

The victim was identified as Jai Sai, a resident of Shalibanda. Police said he had gone along with friends for the idol immersion on Friday.

Late at night, after completion of the rituals, he along with others were returning home in the same truck-trailer that did not have a parapet. At around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday, they were near Chermas store when the youth allegedly lost control, fell off and came under the rear wheels.

He breathed his last at the accident site before any medical intervention.