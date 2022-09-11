Youth returning home after idol immersion dies in accident 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 11, 2022 00:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 20-year-old youth, on the way back home after completing Ganesh idol immersion at Tank Bund, died after coming under the wheels of a truck in Abids Road police station limits in the early hours of Saturday.

The victim was identified as Jai Sai, a resident of Shalibanda. Police said he had gone along with friends for the idol immersion on Friday.

Late at night, after completion of the rituals, he along with others were returning home in the same truck-trailer that did not have a parapet. At around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday, they were near Chermas store when the youth allegedly lost control, fell off and came under the rear wheels.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He breathed his last at the accident site before any medical intervention.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app