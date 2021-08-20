Hyderabad

Youth refuses to perform father’s last rites

In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly refused to perform the last rites of his father, who committed suicide due to financial problems, in Aswaraopeta town on Friday, evoking sharp criticism from local residents.

Sources said that Neelachalam, 38, a labourer, allegedly hanged himself to death in the wee hours of the day worried over mounting debts.

Even as his relatives made funeral arrangements, the son of the deceased reportedly refused to perform the final rites of his father over a ‘grudge’ against the latter.

According to sources, Neelachalam reportedly approached the local police seeking their help to control his son’s ‘wayward’ behaviour, a few months ago. Since then, the youth harboured ill feelings against his father, sources added.

The grieving family members tried to convince him to perform the last rites, but in vain.

Sources added that the daughter of the deceased performed the final rites amid poignant scenes later in the day.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)


