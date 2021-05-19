Youth provide free meals to COVID patients

KHAMMAM

19 May 2021 23:44 IST

Group comprising college students and student activists launched the initiative a week ago in Khammam

Instilling hope amid the COVID-19 despair, several town-based youths have turned to volunteering to deliver free food at the doorsteps of the needy COVID-19 patients in home quarantine during lockdown.

Around 20 youngsters comprising college students and student activists launched the voluntary initiative a week ago under the aegis of the two local organisations — George Reddy Helping Hands and Ravanna Memorial Trust — to provide free cooked meals to those infected with COVID-19, bereft of any support, and in home isolation.

A group of youth comprising several college students and student activists joined hands to support the needy COVID-19 patients to help them surmount these difficult times.

Advertising

Advertising

“We have assigned specific tasks for each member of our group, split into three teams, for hassle-free implementation of the free meal service,” says Ashok, convener, George Reddy Helping Hands organisation, and former State president of PDSU. One team prepares food, and other packages the cooked meals and another delivers the food packets at the doorsteps of the COVID-19 patients, Mr Ashok explained their daily schedule of free food supply.

On an average we are delivering 120 to 130 food packets for lunch and distributing around 100 packets of evening snacks like “upma” every day. We draw inspiration from George Reddy, who laid down his life for the cause of progressive students’ movement in Osmania University in the early 70s, he says, adding that their voluntary efforts were aimed at alleviating feelings of despair among COVID-19 patients. The COVID-19 patients in the town in need of free meals can contact on the phone numbers 9490700078 or 7396695586.