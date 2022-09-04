Youth posing for video hit by train near Kazipet railway station

Special Correspondent HANAMKONDA
September 04, 2022 22:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A youth was grievously injured after being hit by a train while posing for a video perilously walking along the railway tracks at Waddepalli cheruvu near Kazipet railway station in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

In a shocking video that surfaced on social media, the youth was seen walking along the railway tracks heedless of the lurking danger from behind, apparently “obsessed” with shooting for a video.

The video abruptly ends with the moving train hitting him from behind.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On noticing the youth lying along the railway tracks with injuries, the railway gangmen immediately rushed him to a local hospital.

The youth, an intermediate student of a Hanamkonda based junior college, suffered injuries on his shoulder and legs, sources said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

His condition was stated to be stable.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app