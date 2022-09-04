Youth posing for video hit by train near Kazipet railway station

ADVERTISEMENT

A youth was grievously injured after being hit by a train while posing for a video perilously walking along the railway tracks at Waddepalli cheruvu near Kazipet railway station in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

In a shocking video that surfaced on social media, the youth was seen walking along the railway tracks heedless of the lurking danger from behind, apparently “obsessed” with shooting for a video.

The video abruptly ends with the moving train hitting him from behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

On noticing the youth lying along the railway tracks with injuries, the railway gangmen immediately rushed him to a local hospital.

The youth, an intermediate student of a Hanamkonda based junior college, suffered injuries on his shoulder and legs, sources said.

His condition was stated to be stable.