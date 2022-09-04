Youth posing for video hit by train near Kazipet railway station
A youth was grievously injured after being hit by a train while posing for a video perilously walking along the railway tracks at Waddepalli cheruvu near Kazipet railway station in Hanamkonda on Sunday.
In a shocking video that surfaced on social media, the youth was seen walking along the railway tracks heedless of the lurking danger from behind, apparently “obsessed” with shooting for a video.
The video abruptly ends with the moving train hitting him from behind.
On noticing the youth lying along the railway tracks with injuries, the railway gangmen immediately rushed him to a local hospital.
The youth, an intermediate student of a Hanamkonda based junior college, suffered injuries on his shoulder and legs, sources said.
His condition was stated to be stable.
