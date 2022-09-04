Hyderabad

Youth posing for video hit by train near Kazipet railway station

A youth was grievously injured after being hit by a train while posing for a video perilously walking along the railway tracks at Waddepalli cheruvu near Kazipet railway station in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

In a shocking video that surfaced on social media, the youth was seen walking along the railway tracks heedless of the lurking danger from behind, apparently “obsessed” with shooting for a video.

The video abruptly ends with the moving train hitting him from behind.

On noticing the youth lying along the railway tracks with injuries, the railway gangmen immediately rushed him to a local hospital.

The youth, an intermediate student of a Hanamkonda based junior college, suffered injuries on his shoulder and legs, sources said.

His condition was stated to be stable.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2022 10:27:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/youth-posing-for-video-hit-by-train-near-kazipet-railway-station/article65851056.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY