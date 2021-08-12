‘Youth played a key role in pandemic relief work’

Stress on need for a movement of volunteerism

A senior official of the Telangana government on Thursday underscored the need to launch a movement of volunteerism to channelise the potential of youth to contribute to welfare of the society.

“We need to start a strong movement of volunteerism whether there is a pandemic or not,” Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan told India@75 Youth Summit organised on Thursday by CII Telangana in collaboration with the University of Hyderabad and TSWREIS.

Such a move could help tap the “innate goodness... it could be led by young people,” the official said, citing how people spontaneously came forward to help others, be it arranging meals or transportation or medical supplies, during the pandemic. Youth in particular played a key role in all relief activities. “Youth being action-oriented, without any hesitation played a major role in taking care of the needy,” he said.

CII, in a release, said its India@75 initiative is an industry-led movement to bring together different stakeholders to create a morally, economically and technologically-advanced country.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad B.J. Rao said, “In the process of building innovative minds, we need structured paradigms so universities could develop them. All universities or institutes of learning should work on developing out of the box thinking learning methods among the youth.”

CII Telangana chairman Sameer Goel said as India gears up to celebrate the 75th Year of Independence, CII is organising a series of interactions with few of the best minds from each stakeholder group to interact with young minds. The first programme in the series is India@75 Youth Summit.