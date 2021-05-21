Youth murdered in old city

Hyderabad

21 May 2021 23:56 IST

A 20-year-old welder was brutally murdered by unidentified persons at Bahadurpura here on Friday. The victim, Mohammed Ejaz, was a resident of Kishanbagh. According to police, the offence took place in the midnight when some unidentified persons attacked him with knives and stones while he was standing in front of his house. Soon after getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted Ejaz’s body to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police said that Ejaz was accused in five cases, including a attempt to murder registered last year. The investigators are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area to identify and nab the accused persons.

