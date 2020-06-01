Youth murdered ‘by friends’

A 20-year-old youth was murdered by his friends in Bahadurpura here on Saturday night over previous enmity, the police said.

The victim, Shaik Mohammed from Aibagh in Kalapathar, was found in a pool of blood in the bushes near Mir Alam tank. Police said that on Saturday evening, the youth’s friends Mohammed Sajid Khan, Syed Siddique and Mohammed Azzar went to the former’s house and took him with them to settle their previous disagreements. “Around 8 p.m.they took him and by 10.30 p.m. his grandmother Mumtaz Begum came to know about the death of her grandson. The accused slit his throat,” Bahadurpura inspector Durga Prasad said.

He said that two weeks ago, the trio had a quarrel with the victim for smoking ganja and consuming liquor during the holy month of Ramzan.

Mohammed’s parents passed away when he was child. On a complaint by his grandmother who suspected the hand of the friends, a case was booked.