Youth mowed down by bus

A 20-year-old youngster died and his friend suffered severe injuries after a speeding RTC bus hit their two-wheeler from behind at Jawaharnagar on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 8 a.m. at BJR Nagar when victim Robinson Oraon and injured Susheel Oraon (24), both from West Bengal, who worked at a marble godown in Dammaiguda, were going to Dammaiguda from Vampuguda. The city bus belongs to Hakimpet depot. While Robinson suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, Susheel was rushed to a private hospital. Robinson’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. A case was registered and a probe is on.