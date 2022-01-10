Youth, minor girl found dead in agricultural field

A 20-year-old man and his minor friend were found dead in an agriculture field at Burugupally village of Rajapet mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Monday.

It was only on Monday morning that the girl’s parents filed a missing person’s complaint with the local Rajapet police. They also suspected K. Sai, the deceased man, for their minor daughter’s missing.

Bodies of the victims were found at around 3 p.m. and they were identified as residents of Burgupally.

According to the police, the girl’s age was verified as 17 years and five months. Her parents kept her at an aunt’s place at Nemilla village for the past one month over certain disputes. The girl, the parents had petitioned, went missing on Sunday night.

Bodies of the victims were sent for autopsy at Alair hospital. Preliminarily, Rajapet police has registered the case for enquiry into the suicides.

Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000