Youth leave behind Naxalite ideology

Gone are the days when the erstwhile Karimnagar district, once a bastion of Naxals, was dotted with martyrs’ memorials. Villagers are now installing Ashoka Pillars all across the district and are complying with the Indian Constitution.

One such pillar, which is stated to be the tallest, has come up at Sundaragiri village of Chigurumamidi mandal in Karimnagar town. The 46-foot Ashoka Pillar has been constructed by Dalit Shakthi Programme (DSP) and is to be unveiled on June 16.

Inspired by Dalit activist and founder of Dalit Shakthi Programme, Visharadhan Maharaj, who had taken out ‘mahapadayatra’ carrying Indian Constitution in his hands from October 14, 2017 to April 14, 2018 covering a distance of 5,000 km in six months, the youngsters of Sundaragiri village constructed the Ashoka Pillar as a symbol of their respect for the Constitution.

At the bottom of the pillar, they would install a plaque with the Preamble of the Constitution, some quotes by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and information on the cultural movement of DSP. Besides, they would also install the portraits of Dr. Ambedkar, Gautama Buddha, Sant Kabir Das and Jyothibha Phule.

The DSP activists said the Constitution empowers them and they were aware of their rights now.

Towards empowerment

It may be recalled that the local youth were attracted to the Naxalite ideology earlier and had joined the banned outfits at the cost of their life and career. Now, they have decided to abide by the Constitution and would strive for their empowerment, a local youth said.