Youth killed in road mishap

A 21-year-old youth was killed when one of his friends lost control of their bike at Banjara Hills in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Mohammed Mujtaba Farooq, a madrassa student from Al Jubail Colony.

He left his house around 11 p.m. on Saturday with his friends Armaan and Anas on a two-wheeler, and called his father around midnight saying that he would return in half an hour.

Anas, who was riding the bike, lost control on Road Number 1, Banjara Hills, and all three fell on the road. While Anas and Armaan sustained minor injuries, Mujtaba sustained severe head injuries. He was rushed to Care Hospitals in Banjara Hills where he was declared brought dead.