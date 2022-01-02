Youth killed in drunk fight at L.B. Nagar

HYDERABAD

02 January 2022 19:00 IST

A friends’ meet up over drinks at an open place, and a simmering quarrel between two groups, ended in the death of a 33-year-old man in L.B. Nagar police limits on the New Year day.

V. Narasimha Reddy was declared dead at a nearby hospital late on Saturday, moments after suffering bleeding injuries. A resident of Karmanghat, he used to work at a steel and cement store.

According to a petition by the family, Saturday was also Narsimha Reddy’s birthday and he had left the house in the afternoon to meet his friends. At around 9.30 p.m. his friends informed the family members about his situation and he was rushed to the hospital.

Friends' testimony, as per police, stated that they met in the open place behind K.K. Gardens function hall near Sagar ring road for casual chat and drinks at around 3 p.m. Another group which was also consuming alcohol picked up a quarrel and manhandled them, they said.

Tension continued till evening when they were at the same spot and the other group armed with stones and sticks attacked them.

Police reported that members in the group suffered bleeding injuries and were being treated at a hospital. The second group fled the scene and the police are gathering more information.

A case was registered and the investigation is underway.