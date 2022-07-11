Youth killed as car crashes into culvert

A 25-year-old youth was killed when his car went out of control and hit a culvert in Jagadgirigutta police limits in the wee hours of Monday.

Police identified the victim as Praveen Kumar, a private company employee living at Suraram. Another occupant in the car sustained injuries.

According to police, the accident took place around 1.30 a.m., when the two were proceeding towards Kukatpally from Gajularamaram. The impact of the accident was so severe that the car, after ramming the culvert, flipped over several times and the safety airbags automatically inflated. Despite that, the youth at the wheel was killed instantly.

While police said the car was being driven at a high speed, suspicion of drunk driving could not be confirmed. A probe is under way.