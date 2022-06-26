Youth immolates self as minor’s parents reject his marriage proposal

A young man, who was reportedly rejected by the parents of a minor girl he intended to marry, allegedly immolated himself outside the latter’s house in Falaknuma police limits late on Saturday.

Mohammaed Jamal, 20, a tailor from Mailardevpally, suffered severe burns and succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police said the youth had been working at a tailor shop at Falaknuma for the past few years. During the course of visits to his master tailor’s house, Jamal grew fond of his 16-year-old daughter. The youth informed the family about his interest, and was instantly rejected. However, he continued his proposals, which only led to bitter experiences between the families.

Falaknuma police reported that Jamal, on Saturday, arrived at the girl’s house around 9.30 p.m. He carried a container full of diesel and an LPG cylinder along with him.

Reportedly, as the family did not open the door, he poured the diesel over himself and struck a match. He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital and at around 10.45 p.m., he breathed his last.

Police, based on the initial investigation, suspected that the youth was depressed over the developments linked to his proposal. It was also not clear why he carried the LPG cylinder with him.

Preliminarily, Falaknuma police have registered a case of suspicious death and opened an investigation.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040- 6620 2000)