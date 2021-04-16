Youth held on charge of ‘cheating women

Medisetty Chitti Babu ‘trapped’ women on the pretext of providing finance

The Cyberabad police on Thursday announced the arrest of a youngster who trapped and cheated single women on the pretext of providing finance.

The accused, Medisetty Chitti Babu, 25, alias Nani, a farmer from Budvel in Rajendra Nagar, was a “hardcore cheater” from whom the police recovered 10.4 tolas of gold ornaments, a mobile phone and a bike, Madhapur in-charge DCP M Venkateshwarlu said.

Chitti Babu is a native of Kesavaram village of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

He was previously involved in four cases and was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police. In August last, he was released on bail from Dowleswaram and since then he committed 14 offences in Cyberabad, Hyderabad Commissionerates, in East and West Godavari district, apart from Visakhapatnam.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, Mr. Venkateshwarlu said the former usually moves in colonies and on outskirts of villages on his motorcycle and targets single middle-age women who work as daily wagers or have small businesses.

“By wearing gold chains, rings and bracelets, he introduces himself as a financier who provides loans at a low interest rate. He further interacts with them on the pretext of arrangement of loan and gives his fake identity phone number,” he said.

After gaining their trust, he would convince the targeted women of getting the same design of the ornament which they were wearing and used to flee with the booty by diverting their attention. Further, he mortgages the ornaments and spends money.

Acting on the tip-off about Chitti Babu’s movements in the areas, the sleuths of Central Crime Station, Shamshabad, apprehended the accused on Wednesday.