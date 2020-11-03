Youth held for unnatural behaviour

Hyderabad

03 November 2020 00:09 IST

A 20-year-old youth was arrested by Chaitanyapuri police of Rachakonda Commisisonerate on Sunday evening on charges of bestiality.

The accused, Sanjay Varma, a resident of LB Nagar went to Nomula Siddiraj’s farm at Saroornagar on Sunday evening and was caught red-handed by the former while committing the offence, police said. However, Sanjay managed to escape from the spot. Based on the complaint lodged by Siddiraj, a case was registered and the accused was arrested on Sunday. He was later remanded to judicial custody. Sanjay, who works as a marble polisher, hails from Navgav village in Banda district Uttar Pradesh.

