HyderabadHyderabad 06 March 2021 00:26 IST
Youth held for threatening Karwan MLA
Updated: 06 March 2021 00:26 IST
Youth nabbed for threatening MLA
A 21-year-old youngster was arrested by Banjara Hills police for allegedly demanding ₹50 lakh from Karwan AIMIM MLA Kauser Mohiuddin after threatening to kidnap his son. Based on the complaint lodged by the legislator, a case was registered against Billa, who earlier worked at a hotel, and he was arrested. Police said that two months ago, the youngster picked up an argument with the MLA’s younger son Zafar, and bore a grudge against him.
