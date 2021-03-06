Youth held for threatening Karwan MLA

Hyderabad

06 March 2021 00:26 IST

Youth nabbed for threatening MLA

A 21-year-old youngster was arrested by Banjara Hills police for allegedly demanding ₹50 lakh from Karwan AIMIM MLA Kauser Mohiuddin after threatening to kidnap his son. Based on the complaint lodged by the legislator, a case was registered against Billa, who earlier worked at a hotel, and he was arrested. Police said that two months ago, the youngster picked up an argument with the MLA’s younger son Zafar, and bore a grudge against him.

