Hyderabad

Youth held for stealing vehicles

An automobile thief was nabbed by the Gachibowli police here on Thursday. They recovered an autorickshaw and two bikes from his possession.

The accused, Kada Raju alias Nani (21), a bike mechanic from Pragathinagar of Bachupally, hails from Ramachnadrapuram mandal in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. While performing patrolling duty at Kothaguda crossroad, Kondapur at around 5 a.m., he was nabbed by the police team. He committed similar offences in Gachibowli, Kuaktpally and even in Andhra Pradesh.

“He also confessed that he committed the offences with the help of a minor,” inspector G Suresh said. He was produced before a local court in Kukatpally.


