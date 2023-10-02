Youth held for stalking, murdering 21-year-old woman

October 02, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 25-year-old youth was arrested by Jakranpally police of Nizamabad on charges of murdering a 21-year-old woman, whom he allegedly harassed.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana said the accused, Mohammad Tausifuddin alias Imran was allegedly stalking and harassing the woman, G. Tejashree, for the past few years. “On several occasions, he even threatened to kill her if she refused to talk to him. So, she allegedly obliged him out of fear. Imran had also expressed his interest to marry her,” he added.

Earlier in September, Tejashree went to attend her brother’s wedding in Alur, Andhra Pradesh, which reportedly irked Imran. “He warned her to stay back, suspecting that she was getting close to another boy. She stopped answering his calls after the wedding,” added Mr. Satyanarayana.

On the night of September 23, when she stepped out of home to drop garbage, Imran allegedly asked her to get on his bike and took her to an isolated place. “Following a heated argument, Imran strangled her with a cloth and slammed her face to the ground, killing her. He then dropped the body near her house and fled the scene,” he said.

