Youth held for stalking and harassing classmate

Hyderabad

16 June 2021 20:07 IST

A 21-year-old student was arrested by the Rachakonda cyber crimes police for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman on Instagram.

The accused, Leburi Veda Sai Reddy is a resident of Snehapuri Colony, Kothapet. Recently, the woman approached the police stating that an unknown person created a fake Instagram account by using her original pictures and was chatting with her friend in abusive language. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and the police arrested Sai Reddy.

“While studying Intermediate he befriended the victim. After they both joined a degree college their friendship continued till first semester. Later when the victim started avoiding him and moving close with other friends, the accused bore a grudge against her and created a fake Instagram account by using her image as profile picture and sent abusive messages to her friend in order to defame her,” police said.

During the course of investigation the police collected all the technical evidence and after analysing the data he was arrested on Tuesday.