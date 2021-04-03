Youth held for cheating in the name of actor

Hyderabad

03 April 2021 23:50 IST

Cyberabad Cyber Crimes police on Saturday arrested a youngster for allegedly cheating a person by uploading his phone number on Twitter as the FXTD advisor of Sonu Sood Corporation offering financial help to the needy.

Ashish Kumar Singh (23) defrauded the complainant for ₹60,000 in the guise of processing, and registration fees.

On March 3, the complainant approached police stating that when he came to know that actor Sonu Sood was helping the poor, he searched for the actor’s corporation number on Google and found a number.

The caller identified himself as Pankaj Singh Bhadauria and the victim asked him for a financial help of ₹10,000.

“The fraudster asked for his personal details and assured help. After a few days, he was informed that Mr. Sood inquired about his family and agreed to give ₹50,000. The caller asked him to pay ₹8,300 for registration,” police said.

Later, the accused informed the person that the financial aid was increased to ₹3.60 lakh and asked him to pay for various formalities. “Believing the fraudster, the victim paid ₹60,000 before he realised that he was cheated,” police added.

Based on his complaint, Ashish of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.