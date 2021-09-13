Youth getting addicted to drugs and liquor and KCR has to take blame: Revanth

TPCC president visits Saidabad rape victim’s family and extends financial support

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy questioned the silence of the Ministers in the TRS government and the Police Commissioner on the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in the Singareni Colony in Saidabad.

Mr. Reddy also questioned the Home Minister Mahmood Ali’s silence on such a major incident in the colony adopted by him within the city. “Even after five days of the brutal incident, the Police Commissioner has not visited the family nor did the Ministers, reflecting how this government treated the Scheduled Tribes,” he said.

The Congress chief, who visited the family members of the victim at their residence on Monday, also extended financial support to the family and assured them that the Congress would not keep quite till justice was done to them. He argued that the laxity on behalf of the police was due to the fact that the victim was a tribal girl and comes from a poor family.

Attributing such incidents to the youth getting addicted to liquor and drugs in the State, he said usage of cannabis was on rise and its free availability was a huge concern. “Despite knowing how the drugs are being sold so freely there is no action from the police,” he said and alleged that the government was promoting liquor and the officials were focussing on increasing its consumption than dissuading people. Drugs availability has added to the menace.

The TPCC chief said the excise income of the government has increased to ₹ 36,000 crore from ₹ 10,000 crore and the TRS government has to take the blame as it was vigorously promoting the sale. “Even 12-year-old kids are getting addicted to liquor and ganja and this is across Telangana,” he said adding that Chief Minister has to act fast or else these addicted youth would pose danger to the society.

Mr. Revanth Reddy also alleged the police was foisting cases against those protesting against the rape while being silent on the ganja sellers. Police are deliberately ignoring the sale of ganja, he alleged and asked the Chief Minister to act fast on this issue. He also challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to get Union Minister Amit Shah to visit the rape victim’s family during this Telangana tour on September 17 or else it would be construed that both BJP and TRS were working together.