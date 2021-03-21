Youth found dead

A 21-year-old man Yerpula Srisailam at Lankalapalli village of Marriguda mandal in the district died on Sunday, after he consumed pesticide and while being rushed to the nearby hospital.

Soon, local news and regional media portals amplified the death as Srisailam’s emotional reaction to Teenmar Mallanna’s defeat in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ results late on Saturday.

It was also added that the youth was enthusiastic in campaigns for Teenmar Mallanna in the last couple of months, and unable to digest the defeat he took the extreme step. Marriguda police said the alleged suicide was not linked to the electoral result and it was “a local media rumour.”

“He was dejected after his parents scolded and asked him to get a job for himself. In anger, his father had also asked him to leave the house, on Saturday” the sub-inspector said. A case was opened and required procedures were completed, the officer added.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Mr. Mallanna called on the bereaved parents at Lankalapalli in the evening and condoled the family. He handed over ₹50,000 cash as immediate assistance and gave the parents a cheque of ₹1 lakh. (Roshni - Suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)