Youth ends life, love failure suspected

The youth consumed pesticide

A 21-year-old youngster was found dead at Malkapur of Boinpalli mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Thursday night.

The youth, who was identified as Gone Pawan, finished Intermediate and worked on daily wages in Karimnagar. He ended his life by consuming pesticide allegedly due to love failure. As per the police, Pawan, who was depressed over the issue, left home on Tuesday evening and did not return. He was found dead in a dilapidated house near their house on Thursday.

His father Jalapathi suspected that the youngster resorted to the rash step due to love failure and lodged a complaint with local police. Based on a complaint, a case was registered.

(Suicide prevention centre, Roshni: +914066202000 or 6666 1117)