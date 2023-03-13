ADVERTISEMENT

Youth ends life at Gandhi Hospital, two days after attempt at home

March 13, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old youth allegedly hanged himself on the seventh floor of Gandhi Hospital on Sunday night. 

Chilkalguda police said Sai, a native of Nalgonda, was residing in Kavadiguda. He had separated from his family following a dispute and moved to Hyderabad in search of a job, they said.

“However, after not being able to find employment, he consumed poison on March 10, and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, he was scheduled for discharge. While the staff were busy with the paperwork, he allegedly went up to the seventh floor ward and hanged himself,” said police, adding that a case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and the body was shifted for post mortem examination. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US