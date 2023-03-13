Youth ends life at Gandhi Hospital, two days after attempt at home

March 13, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 23-year-old youth allegedly hanged himself on the seventh floor of Gandhi Hospital on Sunday night.

Chilkalguda police said Sai, a native of Nalgonda, was residing in Kavadiguda. He had separated from his family following a dispute and moved to Hyderabad in search of a job, they said.

“However, after not being able to find employment, he consumed poison on March 10, and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, he was scheduled for discharge. While the staff were busy with the paperwork, he allegedly went up to the seventh floor ward and hanged himself,” said police, adding that a case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and the body was shifted for post mortem examination.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000)