Youth drowns at Sabitham waterfall, two others rescued

July 27, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A sightseeing trip of a group of youths from Karimnagar to the Sabitham waterfall in Peddapalli district ended in tragedy as one of them drowned.

The deceased was identified as Venkatesh, 23, a resident of Kisan Nagar in Karimnagar.

Sources said Venkatesh, along with four of his friends, had gone to the scenic spot at Sabitham village near Peddapalli town to watch the gushing waterfall. He slipped from a wet rock into the swirling waters while watching the waterfall and, subsequently, drowned in it.

Two other visitors were rescued by locals after the duo got stuck in the undercurrents in the pool at the waterfall, sources added.

Following the incident, a police picket was set up at the waterfall as a safety precaution.

