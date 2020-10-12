Youth driving Ferrari runs over pedestrian

Hyderabad

12 October 2020 00:20 IST

A pedestrian was killed and another escaped with minor injuries, after a 25-year-old youth driving a Ferrari lost control and ran over them on 100 Feet road of Madhapur here on Sunday.

Yesu Babu (50), who worked as a watchman at Kakatiya Hills, died on the spot. The luxury sports car, which was being driven by Naveen Kumar Goud, is owned by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited, Madhapur, police said. The accident took place around 3.15 p.m. when Yesu Babu and the injured person were crossing the road. “Driver Naveen was going at a high speed and lost control,” police added.

A case was registered and driver Naveen taken into custody.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his late wife’s relatives at Dharam Karam Road of Ameerpet on Sunday morning.

The victim, K. Chandrashekar Raju, and his parents who had been arrested in connection with the suicide of his wife Lakshmi, were released on bail last month.

A native of Repalle in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, Raju had gone to a chicken shop on Sunday morning. “When he returned home around 9.20 a.m., he was stabbed to death in the apartment parking lot,” SR Nagar police said. His family alleged that he was killed by his late wife’s relatives.

In another incident, at Pahadi Shareef, the body of a history-sheeter was found with multiple injuries. Police said Abdul Waheed (29), a car driver from Rajendra Nagar, went out on Saturday night with two people, and did not return.

Teen found dead

A class 10 student was found dead at her residence in Jawaharnagar on Saturday morning. Police said the 17-year-old hanged herself on Friday night after her mother chided her for constantly using mobile phone.

(Those in emotional distress may call Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni on 040-66202000 or 66661117)