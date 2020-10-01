Youth does his bit for Kondapochammasagar oustees

R. Avadhani

01 October 2020 22:06 IST

Moved by their plight at the rehab colony, Aditya raises funds through Instagram to provide them kits

Kinnelli Chamanti had new guests on Sunday morning at her doorstep. She was handed over a packet consisting of one litre oil, one kilogram of red gram, one kilo sugar, one kilogram salt, 200 grams chilly powder, 100 grams turmeric powder, 100 grams pickle, one washing soap, one bath soap and one dishwash soap. Her family migrated to the city for a living and were not extended the double bedroom house or package. This was great relief for Chamanti and others residing in the double bedroom houses at Mulugu.

All of them are from Bahilampur and Mamidyala — two villages that submerged in Kondapochammasagar reservoir. They were forcibly shifted to these double bedroom houses on a temporary basis as the villages got submerged in Kondapochammasagar reservoir. Some of them are single women, while some others had migrated to urban areas to make a living. But all of them are from these villages and lived there, had assets like lands and houses. Their lands and houses were acquired by the government for the project with a promise to rehabilitate and resettle them. After being forced out of the village they are facing plenty of problems and most important, they are unable to find work.

At this juncture, a team of eight members led by Mangavelli Sai Aditya reached them and handed over the kit. But Aditya is not an employee, he is a student! Except Bilu and Praveen in the team, all others — Sindhu, Dimple, Aishwarya, Aayushi, Nikhil and Gaurav — are students. Recently, Aditya visited the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony at Tunkibollaram and the double bedroom houses at Mulugu where the oustees have been provided accommodation by the government. Their plight moved him and so he decided to help them. He raised funds on Instagram platform with the tag: ‘Fund raising campaign to support Kondapochamma oustees: September 21 – Septmber 25.’

The response from the public was encouraging and he was able to generate a fund of ₹ 1.5 lakh. Aditya and his team extended assistance to the needy, including about 30 families residing in sheds at R&R Colony. “I felt bad about their plight and decided to help them after visiting this area. They are in a pathetic condition,” Aditya told The Hindu.

“Our entire time is being spent moving around revenue offices and courts to get justice and we are unable to do any work. The assistance extended by Adtiya and his team is timely and helpful,” D. Raju, one of the oustees said.